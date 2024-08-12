Multiple lane closures on northbound I-5 overnight Tuesday, Aug. 13, in Everett for maintenance

The left three lanes of northbound Interstate 5 in Everett will close north of State Route 526, from 77th to 61st Streets Southeast, from 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, to 6 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14 for paving.

Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will use the lane reduction to repair damaged sections of pavement.

People should expect delays and remember to move over if possible and slow down when driving through a work zone.

Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT mobile app and the real-time travel map.