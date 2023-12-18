Multiple ramps near SR 520/I-405 interchange in Bellevue closing overnight Wednesday, Dec. 20

Multiple ramps connecting State Route 520 and Interstate 405 in Bellevue will close from 9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, to 5 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 21, for lane striping.

Two lanes of eastbound SR 520, and the on-ramp to eastbound SR 520 from 108th/112th avenues northeast, also will close Wednesday night. People can follow signed detours for each closure.

This work is weather dependent and might be rescheduled if rain is forecast.

Closure details

The following ramps will close from 9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, to 5 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 21:

The on-ramp from 108th/112th avenues northeast to eastbound SR 520.

The ramps from eastbound SR 520 to northbound and southbound I-405.

The ramp from northbound I-405 to westbound SR 520.

During the ramp closures, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will permanently stripe the ramp from northbound I-405 to westbound SR 520.

They also will adjust the work zone along eastbound SR 520 and I-405, requiring new lane markings starting at the on-ramp from 108th/112th Avenues Northeast to eastbound SR 520.

This work is part of the ongoing I-405 seismic retrofit project that is reinforcing bridge support pillars between Tukwila and Kirkland to help them better withstand a major earthquake.

For the latest construction closure information, visit WSDOT’s real-time travel map, download the WSDOT mobile app or sign up for WSDOT’s email updates.