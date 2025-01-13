Musicology Music Club vinyl subscription service focuses on PNW artists

Artists from the Pacific Northwest have made their marks across all genres and eras of music over the decades. Boutique record store Musicology Co. is celebrating that rich musical history with the launch of Musicology Music Club.

Created in partnership with music blog Guerrilla Candy and vinyl reissue label Latent Print Records, the club is the first vinyl subscription service to focus exclusively on artists from the Pacific Northwest.

Each month Latent Print Records and Guerrilla Candy draw from their experiences with the Pacific Northwest music scene to select records from seminal Pacific Northwest artists, hidden gems from lesser-known musicians and breaking acts on the rise.

To accompany the records, Musicology Music Club gives members exclusive monthly content, such as exclusive artwork and access to invitation-only listening parties.

Musicology Music Club will kick things off with the Loser Edition of Sub Pop Records’ reissue of The Gits’ “Frenching The Bully” next month. The record encapsulates the club’s dual mission of putting the spotlight on newer releases and helping music fans discover forgotten classics.

Subscribers to the club will also receive a 7-inch vinyl record from former Gits labelmates Hammerbox, listening notes by Guerrilla Candy and Latent Print records and a sticker to go along with their record.

Future offerings include releases from Jenny Don’t and the Spurs, SYML, The Divorce and Smokey Brights. With the amount of talent in the Pacific Northwest the possibilities for future offerings are endless.

Memberships are available in one-month ($30), three-month ($85), six-month ($170) and 12-month ($340) subscriptions. Anyone who signs up for a three-month subscription before Feb. 28, 2025, will receive a fourth month for free as part of a Musicology Music Club charter membership offer.

For more details visit the Musicology Music Club website.