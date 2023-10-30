Mustache Milktea hosting cupsleeve event for K-pop fans

Local Korean-pop fan organization “Magic Shop in Seattle” is hosting a cupsleeve event for fans of the boy bands ATEEZ and Stray Kids on Nov. 4 and 5. The event will be giving away themed cupsleeves, miniature banners, photocards and unique filmstrips with drink purchases from noon-5 p.m. at Mustache Milktea, located at 13624 Highway 99 Unit B5, Lynnwood.

The celebration for Stray Kids comes after its VMA win for “Best K-pop Video” for earlier this year in September. This part of the event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 4.

ATEEZ fans can celebrate the band’s fifth anniversary on Sunday, Nov. 5. You can learn more about the promotional event on Magic in Seattle’s Instagram.