My Neighborhood News Network partner Jaime Mendez is back on TV, thanks to support from Comcast

Se Habla Media and Comcast on Monday announced a partnership to help support and expand the Jaime Mendez News Spanish-language newscast to the more than 60,000 members of the Hispanic community in Seattle. The partnership includes a grant to support operations and technology along with a 7 a.m. weekday spot on Comcast’s Xfinity TV Channel 79 to air its broadcasts.

“When Sinclair Broadcasting group let go of its Univison affiliate at the end of 2023, the only local Spanish newscast on TV in our area also disappeared,” said Diana Oliveros, co-founder of Se Habla Media. “This sudden lack of a newscast posed yet another barrier to important information for many Hispanics. So, we decided to create our own local media outlet.”

Se Habla Media was born out of Oliveros’ and Jaime Mendez’s desire to fill the void left by the disappearance of Univision. The two decided that creating their own media outlet was the best and likely only solution to avoid the disappearance of local Spanish-language news. They also realized that they didn’t have time to waste. In roughly three months they created Se Habla Media and launched on Jan. 1,2024. It was a labor of love in more ways than one — Oliveros and Mendez are married and live in the home that has also become their studio.

“Our collaboration with Jaime and Diana aligns seamlessly with Comcast’s mission to support our communities, advance digital equity, and help small businesses succeed,” said Rodrigo Lopez, senior vice president of Comcast Pacific Northwest Region. “By supporting Se Habla Media, a news outlet created by Latinos for Latinos, we are helping to keep our Spanish-language community informed about local events and raise awareness of important local issues.”

Before the partnership with Comcast, Jaime Mendez News — the newscast produced by Se Habla Media — was limited to online broadcasts. Even without a lot of marketing or a TV cable channel, it was able to build a critical mass of more than 120,000 followers. Additionally, the outlet has reached more than a million viewers across Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Most of the Se Habla Media’s online audience lives in the Puget Sound area, but it also has followers in Central and Eastern Washington, California and Mexico. The addition of a TV cable channel and the support of Comcast will help expand its reach and audience.

“There is a huge technological gap for some members of the Hispanic community,” said Oliveros.“It is often taken for granted that anyone has access to internet connection and social media, but the truth is that TV is still an important, and sometimes the only source of information for some people. These are the people that tend to be some of the most vulnerable.”

Mendez was the news anchor for the now-closed Seattle Univision broadcast. He has been a pioneer in Hispanic media for the last 25 years. Oliveros is a career diplomat specializing in community outreach and local economic development. During her six years in Seattle, she acted as Consul for Community Outreach at the Consulate of Mexico in Seattle, leading the efforts of collaborating with the Mexican migrant community in Washington and Alaska, to provide health, education and financial literacy programs. Her position created a deeper and better understanding of the needs and culture ofthe local and regional Spanish speaking community.

The financial support from Comcast will also aid in paying for freelance reporters to develop news stories. In the future, Mendez wants to provide more daily news and add a sports show with specialized segments.

“We feel glad to see that other stakeholders, like Comcast, see the value of what we are doing and commit to strengthen projects like ours,” said Mendez. “The partnership with Comcast helps us bring reliable information to more people and gives us the exposure we need to raise awareness about the need in the Hispanic community.”

On May 1, the My Neighborhood News Network and Se Habla Media announced the launch of a content exchange partnership aimed at providing trusted community news in both Spanish and English. Through the partnership, the nonprofit My Neighborhood News Network (MNNN) — which includes digital news properties Lynnwood Today, MLTnews and My Edmonds News — is sharing daily news reports from Se Habla Media, which include English subtitles.