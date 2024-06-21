My Neighborhood News Network’s Teresa Wippel named 2024 Edmonds 4th of July Parade Grand Marshal

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce on Friday announced the 2024 Edmonds Fourth of July Parade Grand Marshal as Teresa Wippel of My Neighborhood News Network, the 501(c)3 that delivers My Edmonds News.

In 2009, Wippel founded My Edmonds News, which now part of the My Neighborhood News Network — a vital community news organization that also includes MLTnews and Lynnwood Today. These three news organizations give businesses, organizations and residents the opportunity to communicate important news, events and updates, offering South County residents quality journalism and community stories.

“The Edmonds Chamber is honored to recognize the incredible work of Teresa Wippel,” said Ryan Crowther, president and CEO of the Edmonds Chamber. “It’s so easy to forget how lucky the community is to have an asset like My Edmonds News, and how much work it takes to keep it afloat. Teresa remains a humble, hard-working leader behind the scenes incessantly churning out stories and overseeing the organization, and it’s exactly the kind of work we love to recognize,” Crowther added.

“The Edmonds Kind of Fourth of July parade is my favorite community event, and I’m truly honored to be selected as this year’s grand marshal,” said Wippel, who serves as president and CEO of My Neighborhood News Network. My Neighborhood News Network celebrates one year as a non-profit this month, and is fundraising to increase capacity and sustainability, soliciting tax-deductible donations. With local and regional print media outlets dwindling, a local trusted source of news and events has never been more important. For those interested in supporting MNNN, you can visit their site here.

The Edmonds Chamber has a membership community of over 450 members with a mission to promote the economic vitality of Edmonds through advocacy, leadership, education and community-building events. The chamber hosts networking events, assists small businesses with project-specific support, and produces several large-scale community events each year, including the Fourth of July Parade, Taste Edmonds, Classic Car Show, Halloween Trick or Treat and and Holiday Treelighting.