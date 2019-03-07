NAACP Snohomish County honors local residents at annual Freedom Fund Gala

The NAACP Snohomish County honored Lynnwood City Councilmember Shirley Sutton and Edmonds-Woodway High School student Adian Woldub as well as other Snohomish County residents during its 10th annual Freedom Fund Gala March 2.
The event was emceed by Angela Russell from KING 5. The event’s keynote speaker was Deborah Parker, Advocate and Director of Equity and Diversity for the Marysville School District.
The NAACP presented the following awards:
- Carl Gipson Lifetime Achievement Award: Shirley Sutton, City of Lynnwood Councilmember
- Rev. S.G. Wilson Spiritual Achievement Award: Pastor Greg and Vi Jackson, Second Baptist Church of Everett
- Jack Curtis Distinguished Armed Services and Veterans Leadership Memorial Award: Benjamin Young, retired army
- Oscar Eason Jr. Community Services Award: Van Dinh-Kuno, Refugees and Immigrant Services Northwest
- Shirley Walthall Youth Achievement Award: Adian Woldu, Edmonds-Woodway High School
- President’s Award: Gary Cohen, Superintendent, Everett Public Schools