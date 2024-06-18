NAACP Snohomish County sponsoring Juneteenth Community Celebration June 22

The NAACP Snohomish County Branch is sponsoring a Juneteenth Community Celebration from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at Willis D. Tucker Park, 6705 Puget Park Dr., Snohomish
The event will include refreshments and community resource information.
Here is the program:
Event starts – 11 a.m.
Black National Anthem – 11:05 a.m.
Welcome and Introductions – Dr. Janice Greene, President NAACP Snohomish County – 11:15 a.m.
County Proclamation – Sen. Markos Liias – 11:30 a.m.
“Meaning of Juneteenth To Me” – Dr. Yvonne Terrell Powell, vice President, equity, Edmonds College – 11:45 a.m.
Personal Experience – Sen. John Lovick – 12:05 p.m.
Meaning of Juneteenth To Me – Kevin P. Henry, Volunteers of America Western Washington – 12:30 p.m.
For more information, visit naacp-snoco.org.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.