NAACP Snohomish County to investigate whether media, fellow councilmembers are targeting Josh Binda

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) of Snohomish County said Thursday that it has launched an investigation into alleged targeting of Lynnwood City Councilmember Josh Binda by the news media and fellow city councilmembers.

Specifically, the organization said it is investigating if misinformation is being used to justify actions against Binda. In a press release, the NAACP of Snohomish County stated that it “recognizes that young black voices are often maliciously silenced and the investigation aims to shed light on any injustices Councilmember Binda may have faced.”

Binda, who was elected to the city council in 2021, has been the subject of ongoing controversy in recent months. Previously, he was fined $500 for using $2,913.09 of his campaign funds for personal use and failing to file documents about his expenses on time. Binda also received backlash when he filmed a video in the Lynnwood council chambers about his then-upcoming Love Conquers All tour. When it was uncovered that Binda had been paid over $20,000 for his speaking tour, he was accused of using his status as a councilmember and city property for personal gain.

“Given the current climate in the country, we are deeply concerned that young black voices are being targeted and suppressed,” said NAACP Snohomish County President Janice Greene. “Having recently witnessed the attempt to silence Representatives Justin Pearson and Justin Jones in Tennessee, we realize this may be endemic nationwide. Discriminatory behavior has no place in our County, and we plan to expose it if it exists.”