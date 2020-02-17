Nancy Lee Bell: Community volunteer was devoted to helping others

Nancy Lee Bell passed away at age 90 on January 29, 2020 in Shoreline, Washington.

Nancy was born October 25, 1929 in Los Angeles CA. and was raised in Hollywood. She graduated from University of CA. in Santa Barbara, and received her Masters of Science degree from the University of Southern CA. Nancy taught Jr. High School in Santa Monica. She married Dr. Ralph Bell who was Superintendent of Schools in Saugus, CA. and also in Big Bear Lake, CA.

She always believed in community involvement and has participated actively without pay for over 35 years in numerous community activities such as volunteer worker for the Cancer Crusade, U.S.O., Mentally Disabled, Y.M.C.A., 4-H Club and Cub Scouts. She organized and became the 1st President of the Girls Softball League in Big Bear Lake. She served as P.T.A. President of five schools and also P.T.A. Council President; Charter President of the Newhall-Saugus Branch of the American Association of University Women; 1st Vice President of the Santa Clarita Community Concerts Association in Newhall-Saugus; President of the Hospital Auxiliary in Big Bear Lake; President of the High School Marching Bears Band Booster Club; President of the Big Bear Lake Figure Skating Club; Life Member of the Big Bear Valley Historical Society, and life member of the Alpha Delta Phi Sorority. She has been listed in the book “Personalities of the West and Midwest” and also in the Marquise book “Who’s Who of American Women” for the years 1999-2000 for life long devotion to helping others. She has always been very patriotic, and is a life member of the “Daughters of the American Revolution,” and the “General Society of Mayflower Descendants.”

She was proceeded in death by her husband Dr. Ralph Rogers Bell and her first child Linda Lee Bell. Nancy is survived by her five children, who she adored: John Bell (Theresa) of Honolulu, HI.; James Bell (Stephanie) Bellingham, WA.; Martha Karr (Bruce) Gig Harbor, WA.; Ralph Bell Jr. (Renee) of Edmond’s WA., and daughter Nancy Winder (Richard) Marysville, WA. She is also survived by her grandchildren David Bell, Elaine Douglas (James), Curtis Bell (Annie), Martha Riley (Joseph), James Harris, Jr., Linda Winder, and Ryan Winder. She took great pride in her children, grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She was so proud of all of them.

She was a soft, caring and compassionate person who lived life to the fullest with a smile, and who loved people and animals. She tried to give love, understanding and encouragement to everyone she met. I don’t think she ever met a person she did not like. Nancy enjoyed traveling all over the world with her husband after they retired, and she was a avid reader, reading five or six hours a day as she believed learning was a continuous process. She loved music, collecting antiques, and genealogy. She enjoyed going into her backyard each day feeding many birds, squirrels, raccoons and visiting neighbor pets.

Arrangements by Becks Funeral Home, Edmond’s, Washington.

Private Services will be held at the Edmond’s Memorial Cemetery.

Remembrances may be made to the American Lung Association.