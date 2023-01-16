Nancy Lynne Hardy Phillips: Edmonds native loved for her kindness and selfless spirit

In remembrance of Nancy Lynne Hardy Phillips July 31, 1957 – December 31, 2022

On December 31, our beautiful mother, sister, grandma, and aunt, Nancy Lynne Phillips passed away after a brief illness at Mount Timpanogos Regional Medical Center, Orem Utah. She is survived by her sons, Tyler (Jeniffer), Nathan, and Kalin; her granddaughter, Jakota; two brothers, six sisters, and numerous nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Zan Phillips in 2021; parents, Charles and Doris Hardy; nephews, Jeffrey Clarke and Jason Schattenkirk.

Nancy Lynne Hardy was born to Charles and Doris Hardy of Edmonds, on July 31, 1957, at Northgate hospital in Seattle. As her dad would say, “the N above the hospital was for Nancy”. She was sister number 5 to Kim (Howard) Schattenkirk, Peggy, Cheryl (Kevin) Clarke, and Joanne (Tony) Newman. Her family would later include twin brothers, Robert and Richard, and two more sisters, Kelley and Leigh Anne. For a total of nine children. Nancy was a beautiful baby. Her mother would refer to her as her “happy, joyful” child. She always added that extra sparkle in the home.

Nancy was a very adventurous and industrious girl growing up. She attended schools in the Edmonds School District, graduating from Edmonds High School in 1975. During high school, She worked at the Edmonds Snoline YMCA with special needs children after school. Following high school graduation, she was employed at Kmart in Edmonds, as a cashier and announcing the “blue light specials,” moving on to “Ma Bell,” the PNW phone company in Seattle, for several years. She loved to hike, travel and experience what the world had to offer.

After a few years, Nancy decided to throw caution to the wind and sell all her belongings and move to Provo, Utah to attend Brigham Young University. Paying her way through college, she worked various jobs, including time with the Forest Service, building trails and roads, all while keeping people safe from fires. She would go on survival hikes, run marathons, and develop a great love for the outdoors. There she met her husband Zan and was married on September 12, 1986, at the Seattle LDS Temple, in Bellevue, Washington. The Phillips made their home in Provo while Zan finished school. They welcomed three sons during that time and eventually settled in Orem, Utah, to raise their family. It was there they stayed.

You could not help but love Nancy for her kindness and her selfless spirit. Her sons were honored to call her mom, and she was so much more. She was a hero and inspiration for treating others with kindness and ensuring they were taken care of. She would do anything to help those she loved, including becoming a second mom to her nephew, Christopher and niece, Amanda during their time at BYU and later to her granddaughter, Jakota. The stories about their time with the Phillip’s family are priceless.

Nancy loved her hometown of Edmonds and was recently planning to move back to the area. Her family always looked forward to her visits. There was never a dull moment. It was always such a special treat for all to have her home.

A memorial was held at Walker-Sanderson Funeral Home, Orem, Utah, on Thursday, January 12, 2023. Her family is planning a celebration of her life in Edmonds, later this spring.

The family suggest memorials may be sent to Seattle Children’s Hospital, Journey Program in remembrance of Nancy.

The family would like to thank the kindness of friends, neighbors and strangers who have helped during this difficult time. Your love and care for our family has meant so much. We know one day we will all be together and laugh again with Nancy. Families are Forever.