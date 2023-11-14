National Adoption Day to be celebrated Nov. 17

On Friday, Nov. 17, Snohomish County Superior Court, in co-sponsorship with the County Clerk’s Office and CASA Program, will join others nationwide in participating in National Adoption Day.

For this annual celebration, the Superior Court, Clerk’s Office and CASA Program will partner to make this a very special occasion for children and their new families, according to a news release.

“We are really excited to be hosting this annual event,” said Judge Millie Judge, Chair of the County’s Adoption Day Committee. “It’s a special day that family members never forget. As judges, it is one of the best parts of our job, and it is gratifying to join in each family’s celebration.”

Adoptions will begin at 11:15 a.m. and be open to the public. This year’s judges performing adoptions include Judges Karen Moore, Marybeth Dingledy, Miguel Duran and Millie Judge.

The public is also invited to join the Adoption Day Program Celebration from noon-1 p.m. in the Jury Assembly Room on the second floor of the Snohomish County Courthouse (3000 Rockefeller Avenue, Everett). Light refreshments will be served.

Each year in November, hundreds of communities across the country organize similar events in recognition of National Adoption Day, a collective effort to help raise awareness of the need to find safe, loving, and permanent homes for the more than 113,000 children waiting to be adopted from foster care in the United States.

Families participating in adoptions will receive deliveries for all of their children full of teddy bears, coloring books, and other toys, as well as treats prepared by local bakers. A major goal of National Adoption Day is to raise awareness about the need for adoptive homes. Kids enter foster care through no fault of their own — often because of abuse or neglect by the very people who should have nurtured and protected them.

For more information, contact Judge Judge’s law clerk Devin Pearsal at 425-388-3435 (or via email at Devin.Pearsall@snoco.org).