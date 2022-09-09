National Association of Women Business Owners hosting introductory event Sept. 13

The National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) is hosting an introductory event for women to get to know what the organization does and how they can become a part of it.

From 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Sept. 13, women will learn how NAWBO’s extensive partner benefits, education and other opportunities can take their business to new levels, no matter the stage or industry it’s in.

According to its website, NAWBO propels women entrepreneurs into economic, social and political spheres of power worldwide by: Strengthening the wealth-creating capacity of their members and promoting economic development within the entrepreneurial community; creating innovative and effective change in the business culture; building strategic alliances, coalitions and affiliations; and transforming public policy and influencing opinion makers.

The event is free of charge and attendees can register here. The introductory event will be held at InSpark Coworking, located at 16824 44th Ave. W., Suite 130, in Lynnwood.