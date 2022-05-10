National Letter Carriers’ Food Drive to resume Saturday, May 14 after two-year hiatus

The largest food drive in the nation, the Letter Carriers’ Food Drive, will collect shelf-stable food donations from homes across Snohomish County this Saturday, May 14.

Yellow bags with the logos of the organizing agencies will be or have been delivered to every residential address in the county. The community is encouraged to fill these bags with non-perishable foods, such as pasta, rice, canned goods, boxed meals, peanut butter and jelly, and snacks and leave them by their mailboxes this Saturday for their USPS letter carriers to pick up.

Since the drive was postponed in both 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic, the dates on the bags read “Saturday May 9th, 2020.” These bags were ordered in bulk – about 330,000 in total – in 2020 are being reused to avoid waste. They are made of plant-based plastic and are biodegradable.

“Please be sure to put out food on Saturday, the 14th,” said Jessica Moore, director of development at Volunteers of America Western Washington and a coordinator of the event. “With inflation, gas and housing costs rising, more and more of our neighbors are coming to our food banks for help. Any donations of non-perishable food that are not expired would help the food banks in our communities tremendously.”

The Letter Carriers’ Food Drives is a joint project led and organized by the letter carriers’ union, the National Association of Letter Carriers, the Snohomish and Island County Labor Council, the United States Postal Service, Volunteers of America Western Washington, the Snohomish County Food Bank Coalition, and the United Way of Snohomish County.