National Night Out inspires dozens of neighborhood block parties

Residents across Lynnwood spent the first afternoon of August bonding with the people around them during 2023’s National Night Out. The annual event brought Lynnwood’s first responders, city employees and volunteers to the locals they serve. Parties ranged from church blowouts to neighborhood barbecues.

“These people, they know each other, they love each other,” said Diana Grossenbacher, host of one Lynndale-area block party that first began participating in National Night Out in 2012. Grossenbacher said that the neighborhood had grown closer every year since the tradition began.

Lynnwood’s police had the opportunity to meet residents around the city. Commander Joe Dickinson said that the opportunity to meet with community members outside of emergency situations allowed people to feel more comfortable around police because it removed pressure from the conversation. The honest exchange of information also allowed officers to receive constructive feedback about things like communication.

“Every year, I get to meet more people. I’ll see them, just driving to and fro and I’ll wave, say hi. It just makes it pleasant. I drive through their neighborhoods and they recognize my face,” Dickinson said.

–Story and photos by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis