Every year League of Women Voters of Snohomish County joins other leagues and non-profits across the U.S. to register voters on National Voter Registration Day. For 2019, league volunteers will be at the following local Sno-Isle Libraries:

Edmonds (9 a.m.-3 p.m.)

Lynnwood (9 a.m.-6 p.m.)

Mountlake Terrace (9 a.m.-4 p.m.)

Voters can be newly registered, change their address, and get voter information during this time.