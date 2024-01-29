Native plants at great prices through Snohomish Conservation District sale

The beloved, much-anticipated Snohomish Conservation District’s annual plant sale offers low-cost, high-quality native plants for pre-order online through Feb. 9. Plants are to be picked up in person March 9-10 at the Evergreen State Fairgrounds in Monroe. Order and learn more at www.theplantsale.org.

The sale is open to all, not just Snohomish County residents. “This a great way to get native species out there at a low cost,” says plant sale lead Summer Daugherty. “Last year we had 1,430 orders and we’re already at 1,500 orders. We increased our stock by 15% this year to meet demand.” Many plants sell out early, so she encourages people to order as soon as possible.

A total of 84 species are available, all of which are expertly selected to thrive in Western Washington, in both suburban gardens and on large rural properties. The offerings include groundcovers, flowering perennials, shrubs, deciduous and coniferous trees, and edibles like golden currant and thimbleberry. New species this year include false solomon seal and western white pine, among others. Plants are sold in single or compact bundles of bare roots, live stakes, plugs or small pots.

The sale reflects the conservation district’s mission to provide “natural resources and habitat education for the community, and creates an opportunity for collaboration and partnership-building with community members, partners, volunteers and staff.”

People interested in volunteering to help set up the sale should contact Penny Crispin, community conservation department manager, at pcrispin@snohomishcd.org or 425-535-0530.

“We literally cannot do this without them,” Daughtery said, referring to the 70-75 volunteers required to make the sale run efficiently. “We have a lot of returning volunteers every year and it’s always fun to see them.”

— By Clare McLean