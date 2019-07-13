Natural gas relocation work planned for 196th St SW

In anticipation of the City of Lynnwood’s 196th Street Southwest improvements project, Puget Sound Energy natural gas crews will be relocating a section of natural gas main along 196th Street beginning in late July to early August.

The work is anticipated to last up to three months. Work hours and location will be Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on the south side of 196th Street between 36th and 44th Avenues West.

Signs and flaggers will be posted to direct vehicles and pedestrians through the work zone. There are no planned interruptions to natural gas service for customers.