Navy Federal Credit Union opens new Lynnwood branch

Posted: October 13, 2022 26
Members of the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce participated in a ribbon cutting at the new Navy Federal Credit Union branch in Lynnwood. (Photos courtesy of Navy Federal Credit Union)

Navy Federal Credit Union opened a new branch in Lynnwood this week.

The Lynnwood branch will be a SERVE branch, a new design program pioneered by Navy Federal. SERVE branches use non-traditional, modular layouts to enhance the member experience and better facilitate one-on-one financial guidance.

At right, Navy Federal Member Service Representative III Edward N. Miller is supporting the first member in the branch, Stephone Mitchell.

The branch is located at 2701 184th St. S.W., Suite 100A, Lynnwood. You can learn more at the Navy Federal Credit Union website.

