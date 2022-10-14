Navy Federal Credit Union opens new Lynnwood branch

Navy Federal Credit Union opened a new branch in Lynnwood this week.

The Lynnwood branch will be a SERVE branch, a new design program pioneered by Navy Federal. SERVE branches use non-traditional, modular layouts to enhance the member experience and better facilitate one-on-one financial guidance.

The branch is located at 2701 184th St. S.W., Suite 100A, Lynnwood. You can learn more at the Navy Federal Credit Union website.