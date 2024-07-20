NB I-5 to close collector/distributor ramp, other ramps overnight in downtown Seattle July 22-25

People who rely on northbound Interstate 5 through downtown Seattle should plan for nightly closures of the collector/distributor lanes from I-90 to Olive Way nightly between 11:59 p.m. Monday, July 22, and 4 a.m. Thursday, July 25, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said. The westbound and eastbound I-90 ramps that connect travelers to northbound I-5 also will close. Drivers can use a detour to connect to northbound I-5.

The Dearborn Street ramp will close nightly, starting at 9 p.m. Monday, July 22, to 4 a.m. Thursday, July 25.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will use this time to install wire and repair lighting that is part of the I-5 NB Seneca to SR 520 Mobility Improvements project in downtown Seattle.

For the latest construction closure information, visit the WSDOT real-time travel map, download the WSDOT traffic app or sign up for email updates.