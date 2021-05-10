Nearby option for COVID-19 vaccine: Shoreline Center

If you are looking for a nearby option for a COVID-19 vaccine, a reminder from our friends at Shoreline Area News that the UW Medicine North King County Vaccination Clinic in Shoreline provides walk-in vaccinations for Pfizer (age 16+) and Moderna (age 18+) first and second doses.

Located in the auditorium at the Shoreline Center (18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155), the clinic is open Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 7 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. –1:30 p.m. Access is from the north parking lot off of 1st Avenue Northeast.

This UW Medicine vaccine site is operated in partnership with several North King County fire departments and the King County Vaccination Partnership, and is open to all.