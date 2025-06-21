Nearly a year later, still no turn lane on 200th ST SW and Highway 99

A long-awaited right-hand turn lane project at the intersection of 200th Street Southwest and Highway 99 in Lynnwood has been delayed due to an unforeseen conflict with an underground water main, city staff say. The project – a condition for the expansion of the Harris Ford dealership set by the city council in 2022 – was initially anticipated to be completed by the end of 2024. As of June 2025, construction has yet to begin.

Although that portion of road was valued at $1.4 million in 2022, the Lynnwood City Council agreed to sell it to the dealership for half price, or around $576,000, retaining an additional $61,000 from the land appraisal cost in exchange for construction of the turn lane.

While the dealership expansion itself proceeded as planned, the dedicated turn lane did not. According to Charlie Palmer, the city’s development engineering services manager, the exact depth of this utility was not known before the city council approved the street sale. The conflict was discovered when the contractor “potholed” the water main, determining that it was too high for the planned depth of the new turn lane, Palmer said in an email.

The city is working with the dealership to address the issue, but a new estimated completion date for the project is not available at this time, Palmer said. However, the turn lane is still planned to be located as originally intended.

The water main needs to be lowered to build the lane, Palmer said. Moving the utility is feasible, although it requires careful planning. There is also an opportunity for the city to partner with Harris Ford for some additional water main replacement during this process.

The origins of the project trace back to October 2021, when Luk Blackwell, on behalf of Harris Ford, Inc., applied for a project design review permit for a new 4,300-square-foot Lincoln automobile showroom, according to city documents. As part of these plans, Harris Ford filed a petition with the City of Lynnwood in November 2021, requesting the vacation of the 64th Avenue West right of way, which previously provided access to Highway 99 from 200th Street Southwest.

