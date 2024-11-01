Nehring proposes amendment to eliminate tax increase in proposed Snohomish County budget

Snohomish County Councilmember Nate Nehring has proposed a budget amendment to eliminate the 8% general property tax levy increase proposed by County Executive Dave Somers for the 2025/2026 biennial budget. The amendment eliminates the increase to the general property tax levy and makes corresponding cuts to expenditures in the budget, Nehring’s office said in a news release.

“Taxpayers in Snohomish County have been burdened by ever increasing taxes in recent years,” Nehring said. “We can balance our county budget without tax increases while continuing to provide essential services our constituents expect. My amendment does just that by identifying cuts in unnecessary county spending to eliminate the need for a tax increase. Taxpayers have had to tighten the belt with regard to their own personal budgets and government ought to do the same.”

Somers’ proposed 2025/2026 budget increases the county’s general property tax levy by the state-allowed 1% each year as well as taking banked capacity from previously deferred tax increases for a total increase of 8% over the biennium. Nehring’s amendment removes budget increases over the previously budgeted levels and discretionary spending not connected to essential county government functions.

Nehring’s amendment will be considered during the council’s budget deliberations currently scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13. You can watch the meeting via Zoom here.