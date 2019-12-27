Neighborhood Night Open House coming to Edmonds fire station Jan. 9

South County Fire is hosting a Neighborhood Night Open House Thursday, Jan. 9, from 5:30-7 p.m. at Maplewood Fire Station 16 in Edmonds.

Community members are invited to attend this free event to meet the firefighters, learn about emergency services and programs in neighborhoods and find out how families can protect themselves from fire and injuries. Activities include:

Fire engine and medic unit tours.

ACT First Aid: Learn three skills to save a life.

Safe and Healthy Aging: Information on how to stay well and independent as you age.

Maplewood Fire Station 16 is one of 14 fire stations staffed by South County Fire. The regional fire authority is the county’s largest provider of fire and emergency medical services, serving more than 250,000 residents in unincorporated south Snohomish County and the cities of Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.

Maplewood Fire Station 16 is located at 8429 196th St. S.W., in Edmonds.

Learn more about this and other upcoming South County Fire events online at www.southsnofire.org/events.