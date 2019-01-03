Neighborhood Night set for Jan. 10 at Lynnwood’s Hilltop Fire Station

South County Fire & Rescue is holding its first Neighborhood Night Fire Station Open House of 2019 Thursday, Jan. 10, 5:30-7 p.m. at Hilltop Fire Station 22 in Lynnwood.

Learn how to protect your family from fire and injuries with activities for all ages:

Tour the fire engines and medic units

A.C.T. First: Learn three skills that can be life-savers in the first five minutes of an emergency

When to call 9-1-1

Meet your firefighters and fire chief

Learn about emergency services and programs in your neighborhood

The station is located at 20510 Damson Road, Lynnwood. Learn more at southsnofire.org/about-us/news-…