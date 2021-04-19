Neighborhoods, schools without power after vehicle-vs-utility pole collision on Hwy 99 Monday

Thousands were briefly without power Monday morning after a vehicle drove into a utility pole on Highway 99 in Lynnwood, causing electricity and internet outages affecting neighborhoods and several schools.

Emergency and PUD crews responded to the collision between 176th Street Southwest and 180th Street Southwest — near Mercedes-Benz of Lynnwood — after a vehicle drove head on into a utility pole, knocking it over. Road closures are in effect in the area.

Lynnwood police spokesperson Joanna Small said the male driver of the vehicle was forced into the utility pole after he was struck by another vehicle. The male victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center with minor injuries, she said. According to Small, the suspect driver — a woman in her 50s — was arrested under suspicion of DUI.

Electrical and internet services were impacted at several schools including Beverly Elementary, Meadowdale Elementary, Meadowdale Middle and Meadowdale high schools. It was the first day of in-person learning for Edmonds School District secondary students since the pandemic closed schools more than a year ago.

Initially, the collision caused outages affecting nearly 5,000 residents; however Snohomish County PUD spokesperson Aaron Swaney said that as of early Monday afternoon number has since decreased to fewer than 500. He said crews are on the scene working to repair the damage, but added that they do not have an estimated time for when power will be fully restored in the area.

In a letter addressed to families at the impacted schools, Edmonds School Dsitrict Superintendent Gustavo Balderas said all four schools would be closed to in-person learning for the remainder of the day.

Read the full text of the letter below: