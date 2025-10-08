Neighbors volunteer to improve Scriber Creek’s ongoing health and visual appeal

The birds and the bees like it. And so do the human neighbors.

Judging from the chatter, chickadees, nuthatches and Steller jays are enjoying the ongoing restoration of a small portion of Scriber Creek in Lynnwood initiated in 2023 by residents Jeanne Aldrich and Val Taylor.

Thanks to their vision, physical labor and community-building, about 900 square feet of a neglected and weed-infested creek area is now burgeoning with native species that offer food to wildlife and create a welcoming green space at 189th Street Southwest and 55th Avenue West.

During the planning stages of their project, Aldrich and Taylor consulted with the City of Lynnwood’s Environmental and Surface Water Supervisor Derek Fada to be sure their restoration activities would be legal and ecologically beneficial. Plants were donated by the City of Lynnwood, friends, Adopt a Stream Foundation, the Cottage Garden Club of Woodinville, and neighbors have pitched in at work parties.

Today, red twig dogwood planted two years ago stands 6 to 10 feet high, while red flowering currant and evergreen huckleberry bushes yield late summer berries. The taller vegetation will eventually help shade out the most pernicious weed, reed canary grass, which is so dense and aggressive that it’s impossible to control manually.

Fada is optimistic that the City will be allowed to mechanically remove the invasives next summer, a more effective approach to control.

“The City has been working with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife on a programmatic permit that would allow the City to maintain stream segments that are inundated with invasive species that are just too plentiful and robust to remove by hand,” he said. Lynnwood has received a conditional approval on its permit application with WDFW and will be issued full approval upon the completion of the State Environmental Policy Act process.

But Aldrich and Taylor’s work is not done. They would like to install a bat box and a free-standing library with educational materials about native plants and the benefits of creek restoration.

“We’d love to see it become an educational tool for nearby schools,” Taylor said. “It could be a model for what a neighborhood can do with the support of the city.”

If you’d like to support this community effort, there will be a community work party to spread woodchips on Saturday, Oct.11 from 10 a.m. to noon. (Donuts might be involved.) Work gloves, your favorite weeding tools, pitchforks and wheelbarrows are welcome. If you’d like more information, reach out to Aldrich at jeannealdrich@gmail.com or Taylor at seggy4@comcast.net.