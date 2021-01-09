Nerdfaire 2021 canceled, but organizers plan return in 2022

The third annual Nerdfaire for 2021 has been cancelled, but is planned for 2022, according to organizers.

According to the Nerdfaire Facebook page:

“Well y’all we’ve put it off as long as we can and probably longer than we should have. NerdFaire 2021 is cancelled.

“After speaking with the Lynnwood Convention Center and with the restrictions we just don’t see any way we would be allowed to hold NerdFaire. Honestly, legality aside it’s just not safe. We love all of you and we want all of you and us to be able to enjoy NerdFaire number 3 without worrying about your health and safety.

“We will be watching and hoping for an outcome that allows for a 2021 NerdFaire to happen later in the year, but realistically it’s not likely to happen until 2022.

“We have all of the applications from vendors that have been submitted and will hold onto those. You will not need to reapply for the next date once that is determined.

“Anyone that bought an early bird ticket can request a refund through Eventbrite. Otherwise, those tickets will be good for the next NerdFaire date (tbd).”