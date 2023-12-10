New and returning councilmembers to be sworn in, council to vote on jail health care provider Dec. 11

Judge Valerie Bouffiou, new councilmembers Nick Coelho and David Parshall and returning councilmembers George Hurst and Julieta Altamirano-Crosby are scheduled to be sworn in at the Lynnwood City Council’s Dec. 11 business meeting.

The council is also scheduled to continue its conversation about finding a medical provider for the upcoming Community Justice Center and vote on the matter. At a previous meeting, the council learned that the Community Health Center of Snohomish County (CHC) would no longer be able to partner with the city to provide medical services to inmates, as liability insurance rates had risen after a 2021 suicide in Lynnwood’s jail. During the search for a new provider, staff identified two national providers and determined that a company called Wellpath would fit the jail’s health care needs. Wellpath’s contract with the city is expected to cost about $1.7 million.

Other items listed on the agenda include:

Approval of the ParksLove plan, which is designed to renovate and improve Lynnwood’s parks over the next several years.

An ordinance updating Lynnwood’s biennial budget to account for unforeseen expenditures and income.

Appointment of applicant Leilani Kamala to the Tourism Advisory Committee.

A proclamation acknowledging International Migrants Day.

Proclamations honoring the work of outgoing Councilmembers Shannon Sessions and Jim Smith, whose terms end at the end of 2023.

The Dec. 11 meeting will be in Lynnwood City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Visit lynnwoodwa.gov/Government/City-Council/City-Council-Meetings for information on streaming or joining the meeting live. You can see the complete meeting agenda here.