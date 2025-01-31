New app for Alderwood Zip Shuttle users effective Feb. 1

Alderwood zone Zip Shuttle riders who use a smartphone app to book rides are asked to download a new app that covers all Zip Shuttle riders in Snohomish County. Riders can still book Zip rides by phone.

Zip Shuttle is an on-demand rideshare service that costs the same as a bus ride. The Zip Shuttle app is already in use in three of the Zip zones: Arlington, Darrington and Lake Stevens. The new app will be required for smartphone booking in the Alderwood zone on Feb. 1, replacing the previously used app. Alderwood customers will need to download the new app, or continue booking by phone.

The Zip Shuttle app includes an easier user interface with these features:

Simple Booking: Set pick-up and drop-off locations or drop a pin on the zone map.

Fast Booking: The app automatically and instantly pairs you with the Zip Shuttle vehicle that will pick you up.

Precise Trip Details: Enjoy real-time updates for reliable trip planning.

Sharable Trip Info: Share trip details with friends or family for added safety.

Saved Favorites: Save frequently visited locations for quick booking.

Account Customization: Store preferences for faster, hassle-free bookings.

Additional Options: Request car seats, bike racks or wheelchair-accessible vehicles.

How to ride Zip Shuttle

With Zip Shuttle, you can request pick up and drop off at any location within a specified zone for the same cost as bus fare – $2.50 for adults or less for eligible reduced fare riders. Youth 18 and under ride free.

To get started, download the “Zip Shuttle” app from the Apple App Store or Google Play to book a ride, or book by calling 425-521-5600 or toll-free 833-DIAL-ZIP (342-5947). Pay with an ORCA card, credit/debit card, or cash (exact change is required). When you pay with an ORCA card, your fare value transfers with you on any transit connections for two hours.

For more information about Zip Shuttle app, visit communitytransit.org/zip.