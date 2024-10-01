New board members sought for Lynnwood Parks and Recreation Foundation

The Lynnwood Parks and Recreation Foundation is looking for individuals to join the foundation board and help make a meaningful impact in the community. As a nonprofit organization, the foundation is dedicated to promoting and supporting parks, trails and recreational programs in Lynnwood through collaborative public and private partnerships.
The board meets the first Thursday of each month at noon at Lynnwood City Hall. For more information, email PRCAAdmin@lynnwoodwa.gov.
