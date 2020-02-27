New designs from Northline Village offer glimpse at future ‘urban hub’

A new glimpse at Northline Village, Lynnwood’s future urban hub reveals more details of the planned mid-rise office campus and mixed-use neighborhood next to the Lynnwood Link light rail station.

Merlone Geier Partners (MGP) Tuesday released new digital renderings of the future Northline Village development. Plans for the 18-acre site — located near 44th Avenue West, 200th Street Southwest and 196th Street Southwest — include multi-family housing, retail, professional office and entertainment spaces. The site will also include a festival street, green spaces and a dog park.

Last December, the Lynnwood City Council voted 5-1 — with Councilmember George Hurst voting against and former City Councilmember Shirley Sutton absent — to approve the development agreement between the city and MGP. West Coast-based MGP has owned the property since 2014.

“We are excited to share this new look at Northline Village in a way that captures the energy and opportunity envisioned by our team and the city of Lynnwood,” said Jamas Gwilliam, MGP’s Vice President for Development.

In the statement released Tuesday, MGP announced it is now ready to begin the phased delivery and leasing of more than 500,000 square feet of available office space, with retail and housing to follow.

“The first phase of Northline Village will likely open around the same time as the North Link light rail line, offering a 28-minute stress-free commute to and from downtown Seattle,” Gwilliam said.

MGP hired architects CallisonRTKL and landscape architects HEWITT to design the project. CBRE is leading the office leasing, and MGP the retail leasing. Find more information visit northlinevillage.com.

To view a video digital rendering, click here.