New emergency grants available to small businesses in Snohomish County

The Economic Alliance Snohomish County (EASC) will be accepting applications for emergency grants up to $10,000 each, intended to cover a variety of expenses associated with the impact of COVID-19. For-profit businesses located in Snohomish County with up to 20 employees, especially those in unincorporated areas of the county, are encouraged to apply.

Funding comes from the state’s Working Washington Small Business Emergency Grant program, including federal Coronavirus Assistance, Recovery and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds. A pool of $580,000 is dedicated to businesses in Snohomish County. EASC will accept applications starting Sept. 21, 2020. For additional details and to apply, visit www.economicalliancesc.org/grant.

The Washington State Department of Commerce is partnering with EASC and 34 local economic development organizations statewide to make an additional $10 million in small business grants available. Application and administration of this new round of funds is managed at the local level. During the prior round of funding, EASC processed a total of $700,000 in grants to 130 companies.

For more information on the statewide program: http://bit.ly/ww-grants2.