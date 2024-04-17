New Jersey-based Holman acquires Land Rover Lynnwood

New Jersey-based Holman has completed the acquisition of Land Rover Lynnwood, formerly Land Rover Seattle, from the Fields Auto Group. Located at 19910 Poplar Way in Lynnwood, Land Rover Lynnwood increases Holman’s retail automotive footprint in the Pacific Northwest and strengthens the company’s hub of operations in the region, the company said in a news release.

“We are thrilled to welcome Land Rover Lynnwood to the Holman family of dealerships,” said Holman’s Senior Vice President of Dealership Operations Jaymie Hampson. “We look forward to delivering an exceptional customer experience that represents our Holman values and Land Rover’s iconic brand.”

Holman already has Land Rover dealerships in California, Colorado and North Carolina. Following this acquisition, Holman’s automotive retail business now includes 59 dealerships, 34 brands and more than 4,500 retail automotive employees in nine states. Ranked as one of the largest privately-owned dealership groups in the U.S., Holman is women-owned and WBE-certified.

For additional information, visit LandRoverLynnwood.com.