Sound Transit’s Sounder north line commuter train service has been canceled through Wednesday, Jan. 6 due to a landslide located between King Street Station and Edmonds Station. If there are no additional events, Sounder North line service is expected to resume Thursday, Jan. 7.

Sound Transit on Sunday canceled its Monday, Jan. 4 north line service due to a mudslide between the Edmonds and Mukilteo train stations.