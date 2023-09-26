New LGBT+ organization Lynnwood Pride to host first meeting Sept. 28

Founders Charlette LeFevre and Philip Lipson have invited members and allies of the LGBT+ community to meet each other for a launch of their new group, Lynnwood Pride on Thursday, Sept. 28

Items set for discussion by the nonprofit’s founding members include a casual discussion about the future of the organization, officer positions, committees and a board of directors.

The first meeting of Lynnwood Pride will take place Thursday, Sept. 28 from 7-7:45 p.m. in the study room of the Lynnwood Public Library, which is located at 19200 44th Ave. W.

For those can’t make it, updates will be posted on the group’s Facebook page.