New Lynnwood church to host school backpack giveaway, dental van Aug. 30

St. Philopater and St. Demiana Coptic Orthodox Church is hosting its first community-wide event in Lynnwood from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 30: a back-to-school day offering free backpacks, school supplies and access to a mobile dental van for urgent dental care.

According to a church announcement, the event “continues the legacy of The Charisma Center, the parish that previously occupied our building and was deeply involved in supporting the Lynnwood community. We are honored to carry forward that spirit of service and extend a warm welcome to families as we enter the new school year.”

The event is open to all families in the Lynnwood community and registration isn’t required.

St. Philopater and St. Demiana Coptic Orthodox Church is located at 18820 36th Ave. W., Lynnwood.