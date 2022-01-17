New mass vaccination site to open Tuesday at Everett Mall; mass testing site coming soon to county

New sites to expand testing and vaccination availability are set to open in partnership with the Snohomish Health District, Washington State Department of Health, Washington State Emergency Management Division and Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“It is our commitment as a State to work together across the system to ensure that are using every tool that we have available in the fight against COVID-19,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Umair A. Shah. “Working with both our federal and local partners on the expansion of testing and vaccination options is pivotal in ensuring that communities have to access to these resources.”

A new indoor vaccination clinic operated by the Department of Health, the Emergency Management Division and the Snohomish Health District opens Tuesday, Jan. 18, at the Everett Mall. This site is located at 1402 Everett Mall Way #385, in the former Wet Seal store across from Bath and Body Works and near the Burlington Coat Factory.

“Our partnership with the state means thousands of people have been saved from the worst outcomes of COVID-19,” said Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers. “These new resources coming to help support the health of Snohomish County’s residents are both timely and lifesaving. We are grateful that Gov. Inslee recognizes the need and has acted accordingly. Working together, we will ensure our health care system remains resilient and responsive, and that our residents can get the care they need.”

The vaccination site will be open for the next few weeks from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sundays. Appointments are required, and people can register for a vaccination time at www.snohd.org/EverettMallVax.

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available at no cost, regardless of insurance status. A parent or guardian must accompany anyone under the age of 18.

The initial Pfizer vaccine series is available to anyone 5 and older at this location. Booster doses are available for ages 12 and older if they are at least five months past their second Pfizer vaccine. For those 18 and older, boosters are available if they are at least five months past their second Pfizer vaccine, six months past their second Moderna vaccine, or two months past their first Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Third doses (additional primary dose) are authorized for those 5 and older (Pfizer) and 18 and older (Moderna) with compromised immune systems. See CDC information on eligibility for third doses.

In addition to the mass vaccination site, the state health department and the county health district are working with FEMA to set up a mass testing site. That will be opening soon, but more information about that location will be announced once details are finalized.

“These resources couldn’t be coming to Snohomish County at a better time, and we are most appreciative of the partnerships that have helped make them happen,” said Dr. Chris Spitters, the county’s health officer. “This added capacity for testing and vaccines will help those searching for appointments, as well as helping to relieve some of the pressure on the broader health care system.”

For Snohomish County residents with limited or no internet access, the health district’s call center at 425-339-5278 is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays (closed weekends and holidays). Staff can help people register for testing or vaccine appointments if any are available. If all vaccine spots are filled, other vaccination resources can be found using the Department of Health Vaccine Locator tool. If testing is full, additional testing resources are listed at www.snohd.org/549/Additional-Testing-Resources.