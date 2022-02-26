New sign honoring veterans to be unveiled in Lynnwood March 7

Lynnwood’s new sign honoring local veterans will be unveiled in a ceremony on Monday, March 7 at 1 p.m.

The sign will be located near the intersection of 200th Street Southwest and 44th Avenue West.

According to city officials, the sign symbolizes that Lynnwood is a veteran-friendly city and honors those who have served. It will be the first in a series of signs honoring veterans that will be erected in Lynnwood throughout the next year.

“The posting of these signs throughout the city are a humble display thanking our community of brothers and sisters in arms for their sacrifices, dedication to duty and the defense of our great nation,” said Gary Walderman, director of the local Heroes’ Café and an Air Force veteran. “We remember: No one left behind; freedom isn’t free; and we thank you for your service.”

Nearly 10 years ago, former Mayor Nicola Smith created a Veterans Roundtable, making sure veterans in the community were honored and taken care of. Current Mayor Christine Frizzell said she is following suit, not only with the series of signs, but also by making improvements to Lynnwood’s Veterans Park.

“Lynnwood has made a commitment to be a veteran-supportive community,” Frizzell said. “It is our duty to honor those who served our country by ensuring that they are welcomed, valued and supported in our community.”