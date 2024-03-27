New to volunteering? Get yourself a buddy at April 6 community gathering

Aspiring community volunteers are invited to meet new friends and enjoy food and drinks during a gathering sponsored by local nonprofit Work Opportunities. The event will be from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, April 6 at Just Chill Pub & Grill, 16716 Highway 99, Lynnwood.

Some people who want to get involved in the community don’t know where to start or don’t feel comfortable going alone. The event provides a place to make friends and sign up for volunteering opportunities together.

Similar to speed-dating or speed-networking, participants will have six minutes to connect with each other, then an hour to mingle and have a good time. At the end, attendees can sign up to volunteer with their new friends. There are a limited number of spots available for this event, so register in advance here.