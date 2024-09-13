New utility billing payment website now live for Lynnwood utility customers

The City of Lynnwood said it has completed upgrades to its utility billing payment system. Lynnwood utility customers who use auto-payment or the self-wervice website will need to log in and take action by Nov. 15, 2024.

If you already have a login for the current Lynnwood self-service website, your login and password will be the same for the new site. If you have an auto-pay enrollment, you will need to log into the new site, link your utility account and re-enroll in auto-pay. Visit www.LynnwoodWA.gov/UB and click “Pay Your Bill.”

Features of the new site include:

Quick Pay – You do not need to create a login to make a payment

New E-check payment method for all payment types (Quick Pay, Scheduled, One-time or Auto Pay)

Scheduled Payments – you can schedule Quick Pay or One-time payments in advance

Auto Pay – If you are currently enrolled in auto-pay, you will need to log into the site, link your utility account and enroll in auto-pay by Nov. 15. Enrolling on the new site will replace your old auto-pay setup. If you are not currently enrolled in auto-pay, click the Enroll link after logging in to the new site and follow the prompts.

Although Quick Pay is new, creating an online account allows for easy saving and updating of payment methods, including auto-pay enrollments, the city said. You can also set up email reminders for bills and payments, view consumption and access your bills and account activity in your online account. Visit www.LynnwoodWA.gov/UB and click “Pay Your Bill” to visit the new site. Or you can click this link.

For questions or assistance, contact utility billing at 425-670-5170, ub@lynnwoodwa. gov, or visit www.LynnwoodWA.gov/UB.

To make a payment by phone, dial 425-670-5170, and choose Option 1.