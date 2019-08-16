New webcams at transfer stations aim to save customers time

Snohomish County’s Public Works Solid Waste Division is implementing new initiatives to make customer trips to recycling and transfer facilities a little more efficient and timesaving.

“Our new campaign, called More Time for Other Things, enables residents to spend less time at the dump and more time… well, doing anything else,” Solid Waste Operations Supervisor Skip Knutsen said. “Customers can now view the wait lines at our numerous recycling and transfer stations, as well as our drop box locations, via newly installed onsite cameras synced to our website.”

“Across Snohomish County, we are finding innovative ways to improve our services and save time for our residents,” said Dave Somers, Snohomish County Executive. “The continuous improvement efforts we launched in 2016 are having an impact and making a difference in our quality of life.”

The new webpage, Check the Lines, provides camera views at all transfer stations and drop box locations including the Southwest Recycling and Transfer Station in Mountlake Terrace. The exception is the Dubuque Road drop box facility. Plans for cameras are scheduled at the Dubuque Road Drop Box and the Household Hazardous Waste Station by the end of 2019.

Detailed information about peak visitor times, and traffic volume information for each site can be found at Solid Waste’s webpage at https://www.snohomishcountywa.gov/465/Facility-Locations. Data shows that visits in the early mornings are the least crowded. Traffic volumes are at their heaviest during the weekend.

Solid Waste will soon introduce an additional way to help move customers quickly through the lines at the facilities. A new paperless billing and web portal payment system will speed commercial clients in and out of the facilities without the need to settle a charge with a staff member on-site. Paperless billing is expected by early 2020.

Disposal fees paid at county recycling and transfer stations help fund programs like the county’s Household Hazardous Waste Program, Litter Wranglers road cleanup, education and outreach, closed landfill management, disaster debris planning, solid waste planning, and abandoned vehicle removal.

As part of Solid Waste’s coordinated efforts to reduce the litter on roadways, “More Time for Other Things” reusable vehicle litter bags are available to customers at county transfer stations and drop boxes for a limited time.

To view facility webcams, visit the Check the Lines webpage.