New weekly food bank opening Thursday in Lynnwood

To provide aid to those in need, Volunteers of America Western Washington is opening a new drive-thru weekly food pantry near Trinity Lutheran Church in Lynnwood.

The food pantry is open to all individuals and organizations who need food boxes to distribute to their communities.

The Lynnwood Food Pantry will be available every Thursday from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., located next to Trinity Lutheran Church at 6215 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

Contact Lindsay Donovan with any questions regarding volunteering at ldonovan@voaww.org.

For more information about the food bank, visit the Volunteers of America website.