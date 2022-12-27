New Year’s Eve Pajama Jammy Jam to benefit Washington Kids in Transition

Don’t feel like dressing up for New Year’s Eve, but still want to go out, for a great cause? Brigid’s Bottleshop in Edmonds is hosting a Pajama Jammy Jam from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Wear your favorite pair of PJs or loungewear while dancing, noshing and hanging out. This is also a pajama donation drive (teen sizes requested) benefiting Washington Kids In Transition, which assists homeless students and their families in the Edmonds School District. Even if you can’t stay for the party, you can drop off new pairs of pajamas for those in need.
While this is a family friendly event, no pets are allowed. Bring games or your preferred snacks. Alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages will be available for purchase. RSVPs are required.
Brigid’s Bottleshop is located at 188 Sunset Ave. S. in downtown Edmonds.
