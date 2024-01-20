Newly re-elected Board of Commissioners select leadership for the coming term at Alderwood Water & Wastewater District

At their regular Board Meeting on Thursday, the newly re-elected Alderwood Water & Wastewater District (AWWD) Board members officially selected their new officers for the upcoming 2024 term, according to a news release.

The new leadership continues to emphasize their ongoing commitment to ensuring the continued excellence of the district’s water and wastewater services.

After the general election in November of 2023, the following board members were officially re-elected to continue to serve on the District’s Board of Commissioners:

• Jack Broyles Jr. – Position 3

• Larry Jones – Position 4

Additionally, during last night’s meeting, Jones was elected by the Commissioners as the forthcoming term’s Board President, supported by Broyles elected as Vice President, and Donna Cross as the newly elected Board Secretary.

The Alderwood Water & Wastewater District would like to express gratitude to the outgoing Board President Dean Lotz (who will continue to serve as a Commissioner for the upcoming term) for his dedicated service and leadership.

“The board and staff appreciate Commissioner Lotz’s leadership and dedication to the District,” adds AWWD General Manager John McClellan, “He understands the work we do, our mission, and he truly cares about our people.”

Commissioner Paul McIntyre will also continue to serve on the Board. The newly elected Board leadership and President will officially assume their roles at the Board’s regular meeting on Monday, Jan. 22, and look forward to working together to ensure the continued delivery of high-quality water and wastewater services to the Alderwood community.