NewsMatch update: We have reached one-third of our fundraising goal

Dear readers:

Thanks to your generosity, we have already raised one-third of our $30,000 goal for the My Neighborhood News Network year-end fund drive.

Our total as of Nov. 13 is $10,860.

The My Neighborhood News Network — which includes My Edmonds News, MLTnews and Lynnwood Today — is a nonprofit newsroom dedicated to providing local news South Snohomish County. With the help of the national NewsMatch campaign, which supports nonprofit newsrooms, donations received between now and Dec. 31 will be matched 12 times for new monthly donors or doubled for one-time gifts, up to $1,000 per donor.

Local businesses and organizations have also stepped up to support the campaign, with $2,500 in donations already pledged. More businesses and organizations are invited to match or exceed those donations to help My Neighborhood News Network reach its goal of raising — or exceeding — $30,000 by Jan. 1.

If you are an existing monthly donor, your contributions will be doubled in November and December. Any additional gifts you wish to make will also be matched, up to $1,000 per person. All donations are 100% tax deductible, as allowed by law. Our federal tax ID # is 88-3919841

Your donation will support our coverage of city government, schools, arts and entertainment, health, the environment, high school sports and other topics that matter to our community.

You can donate here or you can mail a check to:

My Neighborhood News Network

10016 Edmonds Way, Ste. C-150

Edmonds, WA 98020

Thanks for supporting community-owned journalism.

Teresa Wippel, President and CEO

My Neighborhood News Network