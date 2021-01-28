Next free legal clinic for seniors Feb. 3

The Sanders Law Group and the Edmonds Waterfront Center are continuing to offer a free legal clinic for seniors every month in 2021. It’s your chance to ask your burning legal questions, at no charge.

This popular monthly clinic features 15-minute individual appointments with an elder law attorney. Due to the pandemic, consultations are only offered via phone call.

The clinic runs from 1-3 p.m. Space is limited. Call ahead to the Edmonds Waterfront (Senior) Center for reservations: 425-774-5555. You will be assigned a time, and ask to provide your phone number.