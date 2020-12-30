Next free legal clinic for seniors Jan. 6

Posted: December 30, 2020

The Sanders Law Group and the Edmonds Waterfront Center will continue in 2021 to offer their free monthly legal clinic for seniors, with the next one set for Wednesday, Jan. 6 at 1 p.m.

Ask your burning legal questions, at no charge. Due to the pandemic, the monthly clinic now offers 15-minute individual appointments by phone with an elder law attorney.

The clinic runs from 1-3 p.m. Space is limited. Call ahead to the Edmonds Waterfront (Senior) Center for reservations — 425-774-5555.  You will be assigned a time, and ask to provide your phone number.

 

