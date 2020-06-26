Next free legal clinic for seniors July 1

The Edmonds Waterfront (Senior) Center and Sanders Law Group are offering a free legal clinic for seniors every month, via Zoom and phone, and the next one is at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 1.

This popular monthly clinic offers 15-minute individual appointments with an Elder Law Attorney.Here’s your chance to ask your burning legal questions, at no charge.

The clinic runs from 1:-3 p.m. Space is limited. Call ahead to the Edmonds Waterfront (Senior) Center for reservations: 425-774-5555. You will be assigned a time and sent a Zoom link. Due to social distancing and to keep everyone safe, they cannot offer in-person meetings.