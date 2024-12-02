Next Little Science Lab for preschoolers at Lynnwood Library Dec. 4

The Lynnwood Library offers a Little Science Lab weekly at 2 p.m. on Wednesdays for kids ages 3-5, in conjunction with educators from Imagine Children’s Museum.

This hands-on, interactive program for preschoolers and their caring adults encourages children’s curiosity about the natural world and develops early science and math skills to get them ready for school.

The next class is Wednesday, Dec. 4. The Lynnwood Library is located at 19200 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

You can learn more here.